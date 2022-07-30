Feel No Pain

Osteoporosis is as a perfect example. The bone-weakening disease puts older individuals at risk for fractures, including spinal compression fractures, which can lead to acute pain. Spinal stenosis is another condition that narrows the spaces within the spine and can put pressure on the nerves that travel throughout.

However, plain old inactivity sometimes lies at the root of back problems.

“The more people sit, the less active they are, the muscles in the small of the back become atrophied and deconditioned and back pain can arise from that,” Erlendson says. He also points to the prevalence of failed back surgeries that lead to a condition known as post laminectomy syndrome. “Anytime you mess with the nerves in the back, you can irritate them and patients can end up with chronic pain.”

The question is how to best provide relief. In Erlendson’s opinion, it’s wise to initially investigate nonopioid therapies, given that approximately 10 percent of Americans are genetically predisposed toward dependency and addiction. For instance, if prolonged inactivity causes your pain, physical therapy might be recommended to jump-start a fitness regime.

Meanwhile, spinal spacers also known as Vertiflex are a viable option for patients with lumbar spinal stenosis. The implants are placed inside the spine during a minimally invasive procedure. “When you flex the lumbar spine forward, you open up that tight spinal stenosis a few degrees so that they are able to get great pain relief,” Erlendson says. “A minimally invasive procedure is always preferable to major back surgery.”

Epidural steroid injections are yet another form of treatment for lower back pain — and the method that has worked for Anderson. “During the past year and a half that I’ve been seeing Dr. Erlendson, I’ve gone from being in a lot of pain to having practically no pain. He knows where to put the needle to make what was wrong right.”

Remarkably, it was anxiety about the potential of another ski accident occurring more than physical inability that led Anderson to hang up her skis for good.

Since her husband of 60 years died this past spring, Anderson has adopted a puppy to help keep her company and active. “When we go for a walk, he doesn’t want to walk slow!” Pain-free, she keeps up with her dog and plenty of other activities she continues to pursue.

Pain management techniques continue to evolve and prove that in many cases the answer to chronic pain lies beyond oral medication and the terrible side effects it can produce. “Every year there are new advances,” Erlendson says, “and patients are benefiting from them without putting them at risk for further complications.”

