Where the Music Comes Alive

Heading into its 15th year, Palm Canyon Roadhouse’s stage is always set for a night of amazing music. By day, the restaurant is cozy and warm; by night, it comes alive with electric energy.

PCR is known for the “longest-running live music jam session in the desert” offering music acorss the board from country & western, rock ‘n roll, swinging '60s hits to “Feel Good Jazz” every Sunday afternoon – not to mention an impressive number of tribute bands.

The proprietors, Greg and Eleanor Rivers, pride themselves on being one of the most welcoming live music venues in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. Their mission: To give their patrons a welcoming, memorable experience. One customer said it best, “It is the best place to unwind, have fun and be with happy people.”

Folks at the Roadhouse are there to celebrate music, friendship, and good times. And if anyone is handing out smiles, it is Dale, one of their highly enthusiastic bartenders. He’ll shake your hand, pour you a cold beer (or elegant cocktail), and make you feel like you have just made a new best friend for life.