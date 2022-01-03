Where the Music Comes Alive

Beau MacDougall is one of the acts slated to appear at Palm Canyon Roadhouse in Palm Springs during the Oasis Music Festival, Jan. 26-30.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY PALM CANYON ROADHOUSE
Heading into its 15th year, Palm Canyon Roadhouse’s stage is always set for a night of amazing music. By day, the restaurant is cozy and warm; by night, it comes alive with electric energy.
PCR is known for the “longest-running live music jam session in the desert” offering music acorss the board from country & western, rock ‘n roll, swinging '60s hits to “Feel Good Jazz” every Sunday afternoon – not to mention an impressive number of tribute bands.
The proprietors, Greg and Eleanor Rivers, pride themselves on being one of the most welcoming live music venues in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. Their mission: To give their patrons a welcoming, memorable experience. One customer said it best, “It is the best place to unwind, have fun and be with happy people.”
Folks at the Roadhouse are there to celebrate music, friendship, and good times. And if anyone is handing out smiles, it is Dale, one of their highly enthusiastic bartenders. He’ll shake your hand, pour you a cold beer (or elegant cocktail), and make you feel like you have just made a new best friend for life.
The varied menu features a wide range of burgers, ribs, healthy salads, Hawaiian-pulled pork sliders, Grandma’s bacon-wrapped meatloaf, and some excellent pub grub, too. The chef at Palm Canyon is always coming up with new ideas to entice loyal customers as well as new international visitors, who leave saying,
“We’ll definitely be back…the food is great and the place is a blast!”
Entertainment director, Steve Johns, is something of a wizard. He’s always brainstorming new acts and annual special events. Along with Greg and Eleanor Rivers, he helps stage their blockbuster New Year’s Eve Party, St. Patrick’s Day at Palm Canyon Roadhouse, the Halloween Bash, and the "Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade" After Party.
There’s the weekly “Thank GodIt’s Friday," new trending bands on Saturday nights, and soft jazz on Sunday afternoons. The Rivers and staff are dedicated to giving back to the community with events that help raise funds for the Desert Cancer Foundation, the “Music Heals Everyone Charity Show,” and other worthy non-profit endeavors.
• READ NEXT: Gré Coffeehouse Offers Intimate Setting for Oasis Music Festival.