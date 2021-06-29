Raising the Curtain

Palm Canyon Theatre becomes the first Coachella Valley playhouse to welcome an in-person audience since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered performance venues around the globe. With its production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, opening July 9, producers hope to showcase the power of live performance while also kicking off the theater’s 25th anniversary season.

Safety does come first, however. For this season, the theater chose productions with smaller casts, maximizing their working space and minimizing potential contact between the actors and crew. “We usually put on shows with around 25 to 45 cast members,” says co-artistic director Se Layne, who’s also the choreographer on “Charlie Brown.” “The pandemic challenged us to come up with more character-focused stories.”

In addition to smaller productions, the theater follows CDC, state, and local guidelines, such as offering hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

In You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, which continues through July 18, all the familiar characters — Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, Snoopy, and “blockhead” Charlie Brown — ponder life’s greatest questions in poignant, funny, and toe-tapping fashion.