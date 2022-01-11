A Resolution for Your 2022: Find Your Happy Pace

As you look ahead to the promising year in front of you, there is one valuable lesson you should never forget from 2021: Spending time with the people you care about most should always be a top priority. Whether you want to kick off 2022 with a weekend away to reunite with your lifelong best friends or you’re looking to escape the everyday routine with your special someone, Palm Desert is the place to find your happy pace — whatever that speed may be.



For Early-Rising Explorers — Find Your Path: If your idea of a getaway involves getting closer to nature, Palm Desert’s network of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails offer a chance to bask under the desert sun. Whether you’re looking to conquer an advanced climb or seeking a winding flat trail, you’ll find your pathway to mountaintop tranquility here.