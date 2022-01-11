hiking palm desert

A Resolution for Your 2022: Find Your Happy Pace

Relax, refresh and reset in Palm Desert — the perfect place to escape the noise and get ready for the new year.

There are plenty of trails to experience the beauty of Palm Desert, including ones that are equestrian and bike-friendly.

As you look ahead to the promising year in front of you, there is one valuable lesson you should never forget from 2021: Spending time with the people you care about most should always be a top priority. Whether you want to kick off 2022 with a weekend away to reunite with your lifelong best friends or you’re looking to escape the everyday routine with your special someone, Palm Desert is the place to find your happy pace — whatever that speed may be.
 
For Early-Rising Explorers — Find Your Path: If your idea of a getaway involves getting closer to nature, Palm Desert’s network of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails offer a chance to bask under the desert sun. Whether you’re looking to conquer an advanced climb or seeking a winding flat trail, you’ll find your pathway to mountaintop tranquility here.

For Fashion-Focused Friends — Find Your Treasure: It’s always the right season to refine your style. From digging for old-school vintage gems to browsing the latest on-trend designer releases, Palm Desert’s shopping scene is the perfect place to find a new treasure for your collection.
For Calm-Seeking Couples — Find Your Focus: Sometimes, you simply need to disconnect to reconnect. Whether the two of you want to cruise every corner of downtown or you want a vacation with no agenda (other than a spa day), Palm Desert delivers a recipe to destress so you can find your focus on what really matters: each other.
In addition to finding your happy pace, you’ll need to find a happy place to stay. Choose from one-of-a-kind boutiques, high-end luxury resorts and budget-friendly hotels for your stay. With your temporary home, you’ll get the relaxation and rejuvenation you need to make this year your best year yet.
