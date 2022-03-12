palm desert coachella festival

The Best Fest Experience Awaits in Palm Desert

Planning to catch a day — or every day — of Stagecoach or Coachella? Plant your roots in Palm Desert to keep the energy alive when you’re away from the festival grounds.

Staff Report Attractions, Current Digital

palm desert coachella festival

It’s almost that time of year again — when the Coachella Valley becomes the epicenter of live music. Whether your style is Harry Styles at one of the back-to-back weekends at Coachella or you want to be under the bright lights for Carrie Underwood at Stagecoach, the desert comes alive in April at the Empire Polo Club. And after a break due to the pandemic, the view from the top of the Ferris Wheel is going to look more beautiful than ever.

The celebration can continue away from the festivals when you stay in Palm Desert. Located just a few minutes away from the festival grounds, this southern California oasis is the best place to keep the good vibes rolling — before the first soundcheck and after the last encore. No matter when you’re planning to be here, a stay in Palm Desert will sound the perfect harmony for your weekend.

vintageshopspalmdesert
Find New Treasures: There’s no need to pack. Instead, dig through an unbelievable collection of old-school gems and mid-century classics at The Fine Art of Design and Peach Whiskers — two of Palm Desert’s best vintage shops — to find your festival wardrobe.
selfiespalmdesert
Capture Your Moments: Clear some room on your phone before you come. With corner after corner of Instagram-worthy backdrops in the city’s collection of vibrant murals and public works of art, you’ll be making plenty of #desertmemories.
bicyclepalmdesert
  • Escape The Crowds: Take a break while you’re here. After a late-night DJ set, give yourself some extra time to recover with a challenging hike in the San Jacinto Mountains or a relaxing bike cruise through downtown Palm Desert with a stop for peanut butter and jelly pancakes at Cups Cafe.

As you make your plans for when you need to be at the festivals, find the perfect place to stay in Palm Desert. From VIP resort luxury to budget-friendly convenience, you’ll find your flavor among the city’s selection of hotels to make this fest the best one yet.

• READ NEXT: Spring Break: Palm Desert Has Something For Every Member of the Family.

You May Like These Related Posts: