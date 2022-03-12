The Best Fest Experience Awaits in Palm Desert

It’s almost that time of year again — when the Coachella Valley becomes the epicenter of live music. Whether your style is Harry Styles at one of the back-to-back weekends at Coachella or you want to be under the bright lights for Carrie Underwood at Stagecoach, the desert comes alive in April at the Empire Polo Club. And after a break due to the pandemic, the view from the top of the Ferris Wheel is going to look more beautiful than ever.
The celebration can continue away from the festivals when you stay in Palm Desert. Located just a few minutes away from the festival grounds, this southern California oasis is the best place to keep the good vibes rolling — before the first soundcheck and after the last encore. No matter when you’re planning to be here, a stay in Palm Desert will sound the perfect harmony for your weekend.
- Escape The Crowds: Take a break while you’re here. After a late-night DJ set, give yourself some extra time to recover with a challenging hike in the San Jacinto Mountains or a relaxing bike cruise through downtown Palm Desert with a stop for peanut butter and jelly pancakes at Cups Cafe.
As you make your plans for when you need to be at the festivals, find the perfect place to stay in Palm Desert. From VIP resort luxury to budget-friendly convenience, you’ll find your flavor among the city’s selection of hotels to make this fest the best one yet.
