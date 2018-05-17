Palm Desert Best Ball Championship to return to Desert Willow Golf Resort.

Following its successful debut last year, the City of Palm Desert Best Ball Championship will once again be held over Memorial Day Weekend, May 26–27, at Desert Willow Golf Resort.

“Feedback was really good from everybody,” says Jason Wilkinson, Desert Willow’s tournament coordinator. “The golf was solidly competitive.”

“It’s nice that the city remains completely supportive,” adds Bruce Nation, Desert Willow’s director of sales and marketing. “We are all committed to making this a sold-out holiday-weekend tradition.”

The championship’s basic elements will stay the same as last year, starting with complimentary practice rounds on Friday afternoon. The field, which is capped at 72, will be divided into three: the championship flight (for two-man teams with a combined handicap of 12 or less), the 12+ flight, and a flight for women.

After a clubhouse breakfast buffet, play will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, on the Mountain View course on Saturday and on Firecliff on Sunday.

“The courses,” Wilkinson says, “are in about the best shape we’ve seen in recent years. The transition to summer has just been perfect.”

At the end of play on Sunday, there will be an awards luncheon (low gross and low net in each flight will be honored) and prize raffle.

Sponsored by Whole Foods and two Palm Desert eateries, Castelli’s Italian Restaurant and Pacifica Seafood Restaurant, the raffle swag includes “driving experiences” from BMW and Tesla, a “Golf Shop bundle,” a Coachella Valley vacation and golf package, and a Palm Desert Golf Academy package (with a Scotty Cameron putter fitting session).

Second Annual City of Palm Desert Best Ball Championship, May 26-27, Desert Willow Golf Resort, 38995 Desert Willow Drove, Palm Desert. 760-346-7060, ext. 1; desertwillow.com.