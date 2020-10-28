Palm Desert: A Wave of Progress

Ever resilient, Palm Desert is adapting to the challenges and capitalizing on opportunities presented by unprecedented times. The worldwide pandemic has not derailed the dynamic development and fresh ideas that are propelling this unique community forward as the City’s plans for a reimagined and revitalized downtown continue to move from inspiration to construction.

At the heart of the exciting changes — and of Palm Desert’s new downtown — is San Pablo Avenue. The first phase of a transformation of this centrally located thoroughfare into a more active and inviting connection between El Paseo, Highway 111, CV Link, College of the Desert, and the Palm Desert Civic Center is now complete.

Improvements include: expanded sidewalks where area businesses can offer street side dining and outdoor merchandise displays.