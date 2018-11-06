A rendering of El Paseo’s first retail and residential mixed-use project, yet another example of the many developments and improvements the city has proposed for a reimagined and revitalized downtown.

Another tangible example is the city’s work to create an Innovation Hub in Palm Desert. The city has partnered with the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership with the goal of utilizing the nearby universities’ high-speed broadband system to attract new technology startup companies and related jobs, thereby expanding the economy.

Palm Desert and the entire Coachella Valley also continue to benefit from the city’s one-of-a-kind signature events, the foremost of which is Fashion Week El Paseo. The largest consumer fashion show west of the Mississippi celebrated its 13th year in 2018, once again perched atop The Gardens on El Paseo in a big white tent next to Saks Fifth Avenue. Attendance topped 13,200 at the eight-day event, which raised more than $71,000 for seven charities and is estimated to have had a nearly $5 million impact on the regional economy.

Fashion Week was followed by the eighth annual Palm Desert Food & Wine, a three-day celebration of all things delectable and drinkable. More than 5,000 attendees raised nearly $18,000 for The Friends of the James Beard Foundation and FIND Food Bank.

Palm Desert is entering a new era of growth guided by new strategic and general plans that bring exciting changes to the community while preserving the uniquely wonderful quality of life enjoyed by residents and visitors.

To learn more about business opportunities in Palm Desert, contact the City’s Economic Development Division at 760-346-0611 or visit online cityofpalmdesert.org.