Palm Desert: A Wave of Refreshing Progress

Dynamic development and fresh ideas continue to propel Palm Desert forward as the City’s plans for a reimagined and revitalized downtown move from inspiration to construction.

The heart of the exciting changes — and of Palm Desert’s new downtown — is San Pablo Avenue. The City is transforming the centrally located thoroughfare into a more active and inviting connection between El Paseo, Highway 111, CV Link, College of the Desert, and the Palm Desert Civic Center.

Planned improvements include expanded sidewalks where area businesses can offer street side dining and outdoor merchandise displays. The City is planting dozens of shade trees and installing pocket parks, protected bike lanes, and a roundabout. The goal is to make San Pablo a business-, pedestrian-, and bicycle-friendly destination for commerce, community, and special events.