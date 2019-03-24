Let them eat cake. Not just any cake, but a Guinness chocolate cake with espresso martini frosting.

Many who attended day two of the Palm Desert Food & Wine festival found the lure of that unofficial opening salvo impossible to resist.

So at 10 a.m. Saturday they flocked to a demo tent, where Top Chef dessert wizard Zac Young kicked things off with his aforementioned adult beverage cake — and did not disappoint when it came to samples. (Think turbocharged birthday cake-sized pieces — generously frosted.)