Side Dishes

James Beard Gourmet

Four-Course Luncheon

MAIN TENT AT THE FESTIVAL

Begin your weekend with an afternoon feast prepared live onstage by some of your favorite celebrity chefs. This annual luncheon sells out every year, and for good reason. It features four magical courses, each whipped up by someone new. As you dine and enjoy fine wine pairings, the TV darlings dish on their recipes, the ingredients, and how each component comes together on the plate. If you’ve ever watched a cooking show and wished you could sneak a taste, this is the experience for you. Veteran co-hosts Zac Young and Carla Hall maintain a natural banter to entertain between bites. As for the menu, you’ll enjoy innovative fare from cheese guru Afrim Pristine; Master Chef Season 6 winner Claudia Sandoval; Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Curtis Stone; and syndicated radio host Jamie Gwen.

The luncheon menu includes a Mediterranean buffalo mozzarella salad from Afrim Pristine; a scallop and pomegranate aguachile from Claudia Sandoval; braised short ribs with potato foam, spring vegetables, and morel sauce from Curtis Stone; and Jamie Gwen’s burnt cheesecake with Amarena cherry chocolate sauce and candied pistachios.