Sip and Savor

Tickets



For the most up-to-date event schedule and festival information, and to purchase tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com or call 800-210-0689. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today.

Location



The festival entrance and will call are located on the west side of The Gardens on El Paseo, on the upper-level parking deck.

Must be 21



Because alcohol will be served, you must be at least 21 years old to attend Palm Desert Food & Wine events. No accommodations are available for individuals under 21.

Health & Safety



Your health and safety are our top priority Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry. For updates regarding the city’s response and local mandates, visit cityofpalmdesert.org.

Get Social



Share your experience using the hashtag #PDFW. @pdfoodandwine