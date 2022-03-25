Sip and Savor

Nothing sparks conversation quite like great food and drink — both of which are best enjoyed with good friends. That’s why we are pleased to mark the return of Palm Desert Food & Wine with an incredible 10th anniversary celebration that you will not want to miss.
This alfresco culinary festival features Grand Tastings from a diverse cast of local and regional restaurants, vintners, brewmasters, and distilleries as well as intimate cooking demos with some of the nation’s top celebrity chefs.
Separately ticketed events include meet-and-greet opportunities over brunch or dinner, and special off-site demonstrations that will help you further your own command of the kitchen.
Every ticket sold supports FIND Food Bank’s mission to end hunger. The organization provides fresh produce and protein-rich foods to low-income communities in eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino counties. In 2021, they distributed more than 20 million meals to an average 150,000 people every month at 150 distribution sites. The festival also proudly supports the James Beard Foundation.
festival info
Tickets
For the most up-to-date event schedule and festival information, and to purchase tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com or call 800-210-0689. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today.
Location
The festival entrance and will call are located on the west side of The Gardens on El Paseo, on the upper-level parking deck.
Must be 21
Because alcohol will be served, you must be at least 21 years old to attend Palm Desert Food & Wine events. No accommodations are available for individuals under 21.
Health & Safety
Your health and safety are our top priority Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry. For updates regarding the city’s response and local mandates, visit cityofpalmdesert.org.
