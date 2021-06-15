Click In, Dig In

Call it an appetizer, a preview, or a taste of what’s to come. Palm Desert Food & Wine, which put its annual festival on the back burner in March of last year and this year, goes live in July with the first in a series of virtual experiences to whet the appetite of foodies looking forward to the next in-person event, scheduled for March 25–27, 2022.

The virtual experiences feature some of the nation’s top chefs, including Afrim Pristine, Jamie Gwen, Gale Gand, and others to be announced.

The first program, “The Art of Wine and Cheese Pairing with Afrim Pristine,” debuts July 14. Pristine, the world’s youngest maître fromager (cheese master) and host of Cheese: A Love Story on Food Network Canada, takes participants through the art of cheese and wine pairing. He uses five specialty cheeses from around the globe that you can prepare alongside the chef or simply tune in to learn.