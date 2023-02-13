Editor’s Pick: Palm Desert Food & Wine

Good eats bring people together, and few events do that as well as Palm Desert Food & Wine, which happens March 24–26 at The Gardens on El Paseo.

Call me biased (because Palm Springs Life produces the multiday culinary extravaganza, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos), but when you give me my very own wine glass for tastings upon entry — the ultimate neck candy, worn on a lanyard — and provide access to unlimited bites from the region’s top restaurants, you can count me in, every single time.

Pair that with live cooking demonstrations by the esteemed chefs I’ve been watching on Food Network for years, during which audience members actually get to sample their creations, and I may never leave.

This year’s participants include Michelin-starred restaurateur Curtis Stone, The Great Food Truck Race’s Tyler Florence, and pie master Gale Gand, among many others. Events are separately ticketed and tend to sell out in advance, so get yours early. See you there!