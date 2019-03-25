Curated. Intimate. These buzzwords capture the essence of day three of the Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival.

The mood was one of subdued expectancy as the morning began. A trio of renowned chefs, stationed a few feet from white linen-dressed tables, prepared a sit-down brunch for a small gathering. The atmosphere was camera-ready with dim mood lighting from dangling chandeliers. The menu: goat cheese strata and chili oil poached salmon niçoise. The decedent finish: a blackberry, blueberry white chocolate trifle made by “the queen of cake.”

And like that, Sunday turned sublime.

