Palm Desert Food & Wine: Meet the Chefs of 2023

FABIO VIVIANI

Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and culinary personality

Growing up in Florence, Italy, chef Fabio Viviani mastered the art of Italian and Mediterranean cuisines after studying at top hospitality schools. By the time he was 27, he owned and operated two nightclubs and five restaurants in his home country. Then he turned his eyes to the Golden State, where he opened his first restaurant, Café Firenze, in Moorpark, just north of Los Angeles.

After partnering with one of Chicago’s restaurant consulting groups, Dineamic, Viviani opened numerous restaurants in Chicago and offshoots around the country.

In addition to managing restaurants, Viviani has appeared on Top Chef, Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, and countless Food Network cooking shows, and authored four cookbooks, including a New York Times bestseller.