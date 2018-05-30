111 West
CULTURE
What do you crave? Roasted short rib on four-cheese poblano gratin, perhaps? Or is molten carrot cake more your style?
Whether your tastes run to the savory or the sweet, there were surely many things you’d have happily devoured at the seventh annual Palm Desert Food & Wine festival. The three-day event showcased the techniques, creativity, and delectable creations of culinary talent both local and national.
Luminaries on hand included culinary expert Gail Simmons, numerous Top Chef favorites, and James Beard Award winner Gale Gand. Local talent was well-represented, too, including Andrew Copley of Copley’s, Andie Hubka of Cork & Fork and Heirloom Craft Kitchen, and Engin Onural of The Venue and Sandfish.
There were demonstrations, lectures, book signings, and many, many tastings. It’s all to showcase the depth and breadth of the culinary offerings in the Coachella Valley and beyond. If you were one of the more than 5,000 people who attended (up 10 percent from last year), or if you wish you had been, it’s time to start planning: The next Palm Desert Food & Wine is set for March 22–24, 2019.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Stuart O’Keeffe
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Mastro’s offered up a billion desserts.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
A tasting from Rockwood Grill.
PHOTOGRAPH BY THOMAS PAINTER
Cheese nibbles at fromage expert Laura Werlin’s book signing.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DRE NAYLOR
Leanne Kamekona of Agua Caliente Casino rResort Spa.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DRE NAYLOR
Malfy Con Limone served up potent gin and tonics with peppercorns and rosemary.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES
A tasting of Charles Smith Wines is too good to spit out.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
A dainty bite from the smoker, courtesy of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Gail Simmons goes gaga for gazpacho.
PALM DESERT FOOD & WINE SPONSORS
TITLE
Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home
PRESENTING
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
WELCOMING
City of Palm Desert
OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE SPONSOR
Shottenkirk Desert Lexus
OFFICIAL AIRLINE SPONSOR
JetBlue
SPONSORS AND PARTNERS
Oceania Cruises
The Gardens on El Paseo
Sandi Young
Ruffino
US Foods
Boisset Collection
Tequila Alderete
Shamrock Foods
Chef Works
North Shore Living Herbs + Greens
MilleStone Marble & Tile
A+ Cabinets
Monogram
Dekton
Caesarstone
The Mara Wine Group
Evian
Badoit
New Leaf Catering
Caliente Tropics
Leon’s Landscaping & Tree Service
Itex
MEDIA SPONSORS
KMIR
KPSE
Wine Spectator