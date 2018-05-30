palm-desert-food-wine-recap

Palm Desert Food & Wine 2018: A Look Back

Andrew Copley mans the blender for a demonstration.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

111 West

CULTURE

What do you crave? Roasted short rib on four-cheese poblano gratin, perhaps? Or is molten carrot cake more your style?

Whether your tastes run to the savory or the sweet, there were surely many things you’d have happily devoured at the seventh annual Palm Desert Food & Wine festival. The three-day event showcased the techniques, creativity, and delectable creations of culinary talent both local and national.

Luminaries on hand included culinary expert Gail Simmons, numerous Top Chef favorites, and James Beard Award winner Gale Gand. Local talent was well-represented, too, including Andrew Copley of Copley’s, Andie Hubka of Cork & Fork and Heirloom Craft Kitchen, and Engin Onural of The Venue and Sandfish.

There were demonstrations, lectures, book signings, and many, many tastings. It’s all to showcase the depth and breadth of the culinary offerings in the Coachella Valley and beyond. If you were one of the more than 5,000 people who attended (up 10 percent from last year), or if you wish you had been, it’s time to start planning: The next Palm Desert Food & Wine is set for March 22–24, 2019.

PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES

PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK

PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

Mastro’s offered up a billion desserts.

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

A tasting from Rockwood Grill.

PHOTOGRAPH BY THOMAS PAINTER

Cheese nibbles  at fromage expert Laura Werlin’s  book signing.

PHOTOGRAPH BY DRE NAYLOR

Leanne Kamekona of Agua Caliente Casino rResort Spa.

PHOTOGRAPH BY DRE NAYLOR

Malfy Con Limone served up potent  gin and tonics  with peppercorns  and rosemary.

PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES

A tasting of Charles Smith  Wines is too  good to spit out.

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

A dainty bite from the smoker, courtesy of  JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

Gail Simmons goes gaga for gazpacho.

