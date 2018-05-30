What do you crave? Roasted short rib on four-cheese poblano gratin, perhaps? Or is molten carrot cake more your style?

Whether your tastes run to the savory or the sweet, there were surely many things you’d have happily devoured at the seventh annual Palm Desert Food & Wine festival. The three-day event showcased the techniques, creativity, and delectable creations of culinary talent both local and national.

Luminaries on hand included culinary expert Gail Simmons, numerous Top Chef favorites, and James Beard Award winner Gale Gand. Local talent was well-represented, too, including Andrew Copley of Copley’s, Andie Hubka of Cork & Fork and Heirloom Craft Kitchen, and Engin Onural of The Venue and Sandfish.

There were demonstrations, lectures, book signings, and many, many tastings. It’s all to showcase the depth and breadth of the culinary offerings in the Coachella Valley and beyond. If you were one of the more than 5,000 people who attended (up 10 percent from last year), or if you wish you had been, it’s time to start planning: The next Palm Desert Food & Wine is set for March 22–24, 2019.