Hail to the Heroes

What began as a way to honor healthcare professionals with a two-day getaway to Palm Desert has broadened into a summer discount for nurses, doctors, lab techs, residents, and frontline healthcare workers to stay at one of the city's top hotels. The discount began earlier this month and runs through July 31.

Healthcare professionals can check for discounted rates by visiting discoverpalmdesert.com/healinghero.

Palm Desert’s Healing Hero Campaign honored a trio of healthcare professionals who were chosen from a pool of nominees to win a free 2-day getaway to the city. “Our team was moved by stories of selflessness from individuals who have gone above and beyond to care for patients and their families over the past year,” says Thomas Soule, Palm Desert's public affairs manager.

The Healing Hero winners included:

• Nicole Athans, an RN in the ICU at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in San Diego. Nicole made it happen by training nurse extenders to fill additional staffing needs to give the hospital the team it needed to handle an influx of patients. She also recognized the need for help across the border, volunteering as a member of the International COVID-19 Support Team.

• Preeti Singhal, is a USC medical resident whose bravery in the battle against Covid-19 makes her stand out as a Healing Hero. When case numbers were surging in California in late December and early January, Preeti shifted into overdrive, offering to trade her outpatient rotation schedule for 12+ hour shifts in the ICU.

• Orlando Cabrera is a registered nurse at South Coast Global Medical Center in Orange County. This RN and nurse practitioner- in-training is the definition of a true Healing Hero. A father, fiancé, son and uncle, he balanced his responsibilities and love for his family while stepping up and filling more responsibilities for his colleagues throughout the pandemic.

The Healing Heroes spent their getaway in Palm Desert relaxing at the JW Desert Springs Spa, adventuring on a Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tour, and exploring on a Smoke Tree Stables trail ride in Indian Canyons.

