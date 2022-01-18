Palm Desert: Keeping an Eye on the Future

The Downtown Core

Seeing as San Pablo Avenue is such a crucial artery linking El Paseo, Highway 111, CV Link, College of the Desert, and the Palm Desert Civic Center, its revitalization — now complete — was not only a cornerstone of the city’s strategic plan but proof positive of a different approach toward enhancing transportation options for pedestrians, cyclists, and golf cart drivers. The project’s economic impact will more than offset its $21 million price tag (which included $3 million in state funding) because the renovation has transformed the area into a fertile ground for reinvestment in downtown. And speaking of CV Link, it’s just the first piece of PD Link, Palm Desert’s plan to fill the gaps in connectivity between neighborhoods, hotspot destinations, and the larger CV Link network.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis last year, Lupine Plaza, at the northern intersection of Lupine Lane and El Paseo, transformed a one-block section of an underutilized street to create a safe, comfortable, and therefore inviting and popular plein air dining destination capitalizing on the Coachella Valley’s near-perfect weather. Here, foodies can still carve out their private spot under an umbrella at one of the many shaded tables to enjoy take-out from one of dozens of nearby restaurants. In fact, such a hit was this culinary haven — which permits any local chef to showcase their innovative fare — that the city is in the midst of converting what was initially envisioned as a temporary space into a permanent fixture that can be used long after the pandemic is over.