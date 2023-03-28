Palm Desert Mushroom Farmers Ride ‘Shroom Boom

The story begins with an RV barn and no RV.

Jim Shaffer and Stacy Andrews were living along the outskirts of Yucca Valley, looking for something interesting to do. Their eyes kept going back to this empty structure on their property.

They discussed a few ideas for the RV barn. Some kind of vertical garden, maybe, so they’d have fresh produce all winter long. Perhaps microgreens? Sprouts?

Shaffer, a software programmer, and Andrews, a retired elementary school teacher, were also hoping to make a little extra income. There were already people growing microgreens, and the couple didn’t want to compete with existing businesses.

But there was something nobody else was doing: mushrooms.

“We both come from Michigan, which is bountiful with fresh mushrooms, and we missed that,” Shaffer says. “It seemed unbelievable we couldn’t get that here.”

Over long, rambling walks in Pipes Canyon with their dog, Sadie, on a trail that runs alongside a small creek, the idea began to take shape.

They ordered a couple of kits from a mushroom farm — blue oyster and lion’s mane — just to see how it would go. Then they bought books, watched YouTube videos, and reached out to established mushroom farms for advice. Shaffer’s mushrooms took over one room in the house while he constructed the necessary spaces and shelving system inside the barn. Finally, they named the venture Canyon Creek Mushrooms, after the canyon where they spent so much time hiking.

The business seemed to balloon as quickly as the mushrooms did. Canyon Creek’s first mushroom crop grew in September 2019. By January 2020, they had a stand at their first farmers market. Restaurant sales quickly followed, with Farm, Trio, and Workshop Kitchen + Bar in Palm Springs and Giant Rock Meeting Room in Landers clamoring for fresh fungi.

While they figured out their system and determined the yield, the couple grew far more mushrooms than necessary to ensure they had enough to sell and meet demand from restaurants.

“We ate a lot of mushrooms in the beginning. I was canning them, we were dehydrating them, we found every creative use for mushrooms,” Andrews shares. “We were giving boxes away.”

The demand grew, but the space didn’t. Canyon Creek Mushrooms had reached its capacity in Yucca Valley. It was time to take their spores elsewhere.