Palm Desert Provides Ample Opportunity to Get Active

Pickleball is one of many things to do in the city of Palm Desert.
Glowing golden hours, palm-lined parks, and the snowcapped San Jacinto Mountains set the scene for a host of exhilarating outdoor recreation opportunities in Palm Desert. Explore the rocky landscape on a new favorite trail, feel the breeze on a bicycle, or get competitive with your crew on a court. Open-air adventures await in the heart of the Coachella Valley.
Command the Court
It’s true: The desert loves pickleball! The paddle sport, which sits somewhere between tennis and pingpong, is approachable for all ages and tends to be a bit more laid-back and social than tennis. Grab a paddle and perfect your serve with friends and family at Freedom Park, home to eight public courts. Or, head to the Palm Desert Community Center, where you can play with a $5 day pass.
Hit the Hills
Add some elevation to your workout and explore the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument surrounding Palm Desert. Work up a sweat on the moderate, 4-mile loop trail known as the Bump and Grind, where you’ll witness wildflowers in spring, or get your muscles really moving on the 7.4-mile Hopalong Cassidy Trail.
Take a Ride
Rent a mountain bike or cruiser and ride at your own pace past public art displays and lush golf resorts on one of the many bike lanes that run through downtown Palm Desert. Whether you prefer pedaling uphill to Cahuilla Hills Park or zipping through neighborhoods on your way to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, you’ll find that there is so much to see when you travel on two wheels.
