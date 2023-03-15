Palm Desert Provides Ample Opportunity to Get Active

Glowing golden hours, palm-lined parks, and the snowcapped San Jacinto Mountains set the scene for a host of exhilarating outdoor recreation opportunities in Palm Desert. Explore the rocky landscape on a new favorite trail, feel the breeze on a bicycle, or get competitive with your crew on a court. Open-air adventures await in the heart of the Coachella Valley.

Command the Court

It’s true: The desert loves pickleball! The paddle sport, which sits somewhere between tennis and pingpong, is approachable for all ages and tends to be a bit more laid-back and social than tennis. Grab a paddle and perfect your serve with friends and family at Freedom Park, home to eight public courts. Or, head to the Palm Desert Community Center, where you can play with a $5 day pass.