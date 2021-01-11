A Call for Artists

The City of Palm Desert invites experienced artists who are interested in creating an artwork to be featured in the new roundabout at San Pablo and San Gorgonio avenues to submit their proposals to the city. The selected work for this major public art competition will be a focal point for a reimagined and revitalized San Pablo Avenue.

Palm Desert’s Art in Public Places Commission will select up to three finalists for the project. All finalists will be required to develop additional presentation materials including a maquette. Oral presentations will be scheduled in person or via Zoom video call. The city will reimburse artists for the costs associated with creation of the maquette, up to $500.

The selection criteria include: artistic merit, quality, and innovative design; site appropriateness in size and materials; meets application guidelines; and the safety of the proposed artwork as determined by the city’s Public Works Department.

Illuminated artworks and multiple sculptures are acceptable. Sculptures with water features will not be accepted. Applicants must have demonstrated public art experience and be at least age 18.

The Art in Public Places Commission will make a recommendation to the Palm Desert City Council, which will make the final selection.

Applications must be received through callforentry.org by March 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Mountain Zone Time).

For a complete list of submission requirements, additional project information, and a copy of the City’s call for entries, call 760-837-1664 or email alawrence@cityofpalmdesert.org.

