Greater Palm Springs always ushers in the New Year with a bang, drawing a global crowd of stylish socialites to town for the temperate season. From galas to red-carpet events to film premieres (and loads of after-parties, of course), there is definitely reason to dress to the nines for the Palm Springs 2018 event season — but you don’t need to drop nine figures to stand out. Instead of handing over your hard-earned arm-and-a-leg for a diamond necklace that will get minimal wear, why not stock up on a few budget-friendly pieces available at these desert specialty shops?

MArgA’S REPEAT BOUTIQUE

While splurging on a brand-spanking-new Gucci may cause your wallet to shed actual tears, indulging in a consigned version of the same thing is far less painful. Marga’s selection is varied, vast, and top notch. “Our customers are global,” explains owner Amy Bianco. “They travel and accumulate wardrobes. When they no longer need them, they bring them here to sell — and we’re very selective when it comes to what we accept.” While some items may still be on the pricey side, there are plenty of finds that fit any budget — like this sparkling cocktail ring from Judith Ripka (see above), for $159. “While Judith Ripka is a couture jewelry designer, she realizes not everyone can afford her couture pieces, so she designed affordable copies of some of those items,” Bianco says. Our bet is no one at the party will be able to tell the difference. margasrepeatboutique.com