Greater Palm Springs always ushers in the New Year with a bang, drawing a global crowd of stylish socialites to town for the temperate season. From galas to red-carpet events to film premieres (and loads of after-parties, of course), there is definitely reason to dress to the nines for the Palm Springs 2018 event season — but you don’t need to drop nine figures to stand out. Instead of handing over your hard-earned arm-and-a-leg for a diamond necklace that will get minimal wear, why not stock up on a few budget-friendly pieces available at these desert specialty shops?
MArgA’S REPEAT BOUTIQUE
While splurging on a brand-spanking-new Gucci may cause your wallet to shed actual tears, indulging in a consigned version of the same thing is far less painful. Marga’s selection is varied, vast, and top notch. “Our customers are global,” explains owner Amy Bianco. “They travel and accumulate wardrobes. When they no longer need them, they bring them here to sell — and we’re very selective when it comes to what we accept.” While some items may still be on the pricey side, there are plenty of finds that fit any budget — like this sparkling cocktail ring from Judith Ripka (see above), for $159. “While Judith Ripka is a couture jewelry designer, she realizes not everyone can afford her couture pieces, so she designed affordable copies of some of those items,” Bianco says. Our bet is no one at the party will be able to tell the difference. margasrepeatboutique.com
OUT OF YOUR CLOSET designer consignment
This boutique is what consignment dreams are made of — particularly when it comes to accessories. It’s also one of the best resources for red carpet–worthy bags to finish off your film-fest ensemble. Steep discounts and quality pieces abound, and it’s easy to spend very little or quite a lot, depending on your self-control. Keep your budget in check by opting for a standout piece you’ll be able to use long after this season comes to an end.
An impressive collection of vintage wicker wristlet clutches from Rodo are available in colors and shapes to suit every mood and outfit. (Side note: The clutches were designed for Saks Fifth Avenue at one point.) These playful pieces of history start in the low $100s, and none of them exceed $200. 760-773-9999
ARCHITECTURE and
DESIGN CENTER
It makes sense that the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center would house works of art — but they aren’t limited to the gallery. You’ll discover unique, sculptural accessories at their Vault Design Store that will turn any ensemble into a masterpiece. From bright Italian Techno Gel bracelets by Materia Design to sculptural details from Laurette O’Neil (particularly her atomic-esque Genius Bar earrings), there’s something for every taste and pocketbook. Techno Gel bracelets run $35, and Laurette O’Neil earrings average $150. psmuseum.org
MOON WIND TRADING CO.
One of the newest and most exciting shops to come to the desert is Moon Wind Trading Co. A neighbor of the famed Integratron in Landers, the store’s intention is to promote better consumption through thoughtfully crafted pieces. “I wanted to focus on items that make the world a better place,” says Mieka May, who opened the store with boyfriend Prescott McCarthy in April 2017. “The items here benefit your life and they benefit the artist who created it. It’s a ripple effect.”
Designer Sheila B is a former wardrobe and makeup artist turned jewelry designer who recently moved to the desert from San Francisco. Utilizing natural materials and precious metals, she blends strong shapes and bold designs with a mystical element that will inspire and empower whomever wears them. Prices range from $85 to the high $200s — but because they make such a statement, you only need one for a big effect. moonwindtradingco.com
ROUTE 66 WEST
If high-quality vintage jewelry is your speed, Route 66 West should be your first stop Palm Springs 2018 event season. The antique store boasts an extensive collection of Bakelite bangles (and we mean extensive). You’ll find pieces in every style and color and an even wider range in price. While rare finds can reach the thousands, there’s a generous assortment of more affordable Bakelite items as well, starting around $100. Wear just one, or stack them for greater impact. 518-281-2517
The antique store boasts an extensive collection of Bakelite bangles.