Palm Springs on Path to Economic Recovery

Palm Springs also created programs to assist residents, such as a new, $500,000 rental assistance program for low-income households impacted by the pandemic. In addition, the City partnered with the County of Riverside to designate the Palm Springs Convention Center as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site to ensure accessibility for residents.

“All of these programs, partnerships and initiatives are part of a strategy that has helped Palm Springs return to our pre-pandemic level of success,” Clifton says.

That level of success has fueled explosive activity at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) — and is a clear indicator that Palm Springs tourism has rebounded like nowhere else in Southern California. In June 2021 alone, nearly 130,000 total passengers flew in and out of the airport, shattering its previous June record by a staggering 23 percent.

The demand has led to a flurry of announcements over the last year for new carriers, nonstop service destinations and increased service for existing routes. Southwest Airlines, for example, brought much anticipated service to PSP in the middle of the pandemic, and now flies nonstop to eight domestic destinations. Alaska and Allegiant Airlines also announced new nonstop routes to Austin and Nashville, making Palm Springs easier to visit than ever!

As more travelers opt to stay closer to home, Palm Springs is also seeing increased demand from visitors within driving distance, such as Los Angeles and San Diego. With Palm Springs only a two-hour drive away, the desert offers a low-risk getaway option.