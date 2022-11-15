Palm Springs: 6 Places for Casual Eats

Smokin’ Burgers

1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 220 palm springs

760-883-5999

smokinburgers.com

This bustling neighborhood joint keeps the crowds coming back with made-to-order burgers, generous portions, and a lively atmosphere that includes a spacious patio and friendly Cheers-like full bar that stays open late seven days a week. The 187 Burger, topped with grilled habaneros, jalapeños, and ghost pepper sauce, is said to be the desert’s hottest, while the Awesome Burger (pictured) with crispy onions and bacon may be among the most awesome. There are also sandwiches, salads, wraps, tacos, ﬁsh and chips, and veggie and turkey burger options. The wild-caught Alaskan salmon is a local favorite.

Double the Happy

Smokin’ Burgers hosts two happy hours every day, from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. till midnight. With well-priced food on the menu, plus discounts on house wine, beer, and well drinks, how can you go wrong?