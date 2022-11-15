Palm Springs: 6 Places for Casual Eats

Sink your teeth into a made-to-order burger at Smokin' Burgers.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Smokin’ Burgers
1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 220
palm springs
760-883-5999
smokinburgers.com
This bustling neighborhood joint keeps the crowds coming back with made-to-order burgers, generous portions, and a lively atmosphere that includes a spacious patio and friendly Cheers-like full bar that stays open late seven days a week. The 187 Burger, topped with grilled habaneros, jalapeños, and ghost pepper sauce, is said to be the desert’s hottest, while the Awesome Burger (pictured) with crispy onions and bacon may be among the most awesome. There are also sandwiches, salads, wraps, tacos, ﬁsh and chips, and veggie and turkey burger options. The wild-caught Alaskan salmon is a local favorite.
Double the Happy
Smokin’ Burgers hosts two happy hours every day, from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. till midnight. With well-priced food on the menu, plus discounts on house wine, beer, and well drinks, how can you go wrong?
Koffi
1700 S. Camino Real
palm springs
760-322-7776
kofficoffee.com
515 N. Palm
Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-416-2244
650 E. Tahquitz
Canyon Way
Palm Springs
760-318-0145
Co-founders John Abner and John Strohm opened the first Koffi location in Palm Springs two decades ago. The café has since grown into a local empire with three bright and cheery locations in Palm Springs, as well as a roastery café in Rancho Mirage.
Baristas whip up cold brew, lattes, Americanos, and more using Koffi’s thoughtfully sourced, house-roasted beans. The coffee hails from locales including Mexico, Ethiopia, and Peru. Blends often share monikers with Coachella Valley landmarks, such as San Jacinto (a citrusy variety with berry notes) and Thunderbird Country Club (herbal, with a tangerine and hazelnut finish).
Breakfast sandwiches and baked goods beat what you’ll find at any major chain.
Açaí Oasis
144 S. Palm
Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-902-4625
acaioasis.com
Born from a personal desire to find healthy, tasty, and easily accessible eats in Palm Springs, Açaí Oasis specializes in Brazilian snacks, including familiar açaí bowls, Brazilian coffee, and tapioca — a gluten-free flatbread made with yuca gum, a popular street food that’s similar to a crêpe.
Gelato Granucci
301 N. Palm
Canyon Drive,
Ste. 104
Palm Springs
760-318-7700
gelato granucci.com
The owners of this artisanal gelato shop learned their craft from Italian relatives who passed down the skill over generations. Housemade flavors rotate seasonally and include vegan varieties, as well as specials like gelato pops, cakes, granita, and cannoli.
Brandini Toffee
132 S. Palm Canyon
Drive
Palm Springs
760-200-1598
brandini toffee.com
Brandini Toffee is a local, family-owned company that has gone global thanks to an Oprah endorsement, among other rave reviews. Almond toffee is the staple, but the company’s list of goodies has grown to include toffee popcorn, chocolate-dipped pretzels rolled in toffee crumbles, toffee milkshakes, and hand-dipped ice cream bars. For a factory tour, make the drive to the flagship store in Rancho Mirage.
The Sandwich Spot
240 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-778-7900
sandwichspotps.com
It’s not just a sandwich spot, it’s the spot for a sandwich in Palm Springs, as evidenced by the line that snakes out the door around lunchtime most days. Tennis buffs will appreciate items like the Djokovic (turkey, bacon, cheddar, and avocado) and French Open (marinated chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, and pepper jack). Top it off with a chocolate-chip cookie — they bake one of the desert’s best.