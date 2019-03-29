See You at the Top

Timothy McGivney lives “right across the street” and has been walking the road for years.

“I go once a week, on Sunday, as a break from my gym routine,” he says. “I walk from October through sometime in May, when it gets too hot. I usually go alone, unless I have friends or family visiting; then I try to get them to join me.

“I go halfway up, always to the same spot,” he adds, noting that the round trip takes him about 90 minutes. “I get a good workout because it’s uphill, and I don’t have to worry about tripping or spraining an ankle because it’s paved.”

Jenny Fizia-Muñoz of Indio walks the road with her husband.

“We try to walk it once a week. If we don’t have the same days off, we go on different days,” she says, adding that he usually runs to the top and she goes as far as the former tramcar (less than 900 feet from the top) or until she sees her husband coming down.

“We love the road,” she continues. “It gives us the training we need for marathons or half-marathons, and we get to greet others. People who come earlier will let you know a spot where they’ve seen rattlesnakes — yikes! — or bighorn sheep.”

A native of Palm Springs, Jesse Huskey usually runs the road with his wife. “She runs at her pace or walks the dog, and I go on ahead,” he says. “I run it once a month — more frequently when the Tram Road Challenge approaches. I go year-round, but it’s not easy in summer heat; you have to start at the crack of dawn or wait until sunset.”

Huskey has run the road for more than 10 years and participated in the Challenge eight or nine times (his best finish being 37 minutes, 29 seconds). He listens to “anything from Nina Simone to Daft Punk” while ascending but turns off the music to absorb the view coming down. Sometimes, he skips recorded sound altogether.

“At the gym, my headphones are always blaring. When I run outdoors, it can be nice to unplug — to listen to nature and the rhythm of your steps.

“People think it’s just a 6K, but running up that [road] is tough,” Huskey says. “You could run a 6K or whatever on flat ground, but that gets boring. And where are you going to run? On surface streets dodging cars? Waiting at intersections and zigzagging through twists and turns of a city? Or on a track going ’round and ’round? The tram run is special. I can’t think of many places with such an incline and protection from traffic while being so easily accessible. The tram road is something more people should do, especially locals. We’re lucky to have it.”