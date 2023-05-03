Palm Springs Air Museum Honors Women in Aviation

Former military members took center stage at the museum's annual gala.

Susan Stein Social Scene

Pilots Angela Weinczkowski, Annika Ong, Katherine Pegova, Lt. Col. Mary Goldsmith, Sylvia Paoli, and Rachelle Spector

A band of kilt-clad bagpipers welcomed 800 black-tie and military-uniformed guests to the Palm Springs Air Museum’s annual gala. Members of the Desert Hot Springs High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC escorted each guest into the Pacific Hangar for an elaborate cocktail reception catered by Lulu Catering and Events.

The crowd shifted to the Miles Hangar for the remainder of the evening, which included Cathedral City High School Choir’s presentation of “America the Beautiful,” an opening processional by the Mountain Fife and Drums, a presentation of colors from the all-woman Edwards AFB Color Guard, the national anthem, and an elegant, three-course dinner. The evening, emceed by actor Joe Mantegna, raised more than $2.1 million and honored eight outstanding women in aviation.

Image
Leslie Curry, Karen Silveira, Karina Von Middendorf, Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, and Cherry Whitley.
Image
Honoree Vicky Benzing beside the plane she flew. 
Image
Dick Shalhoub and Tracy Smith with Carla and Alan Abel.
Image
Joe Mantegna. 
Image
Joyce Bulifant and Jerry Keller. 
Image
David and Debbie Ryan.
Image
Air Force veterans Hallie Aldridge, Dr. Charles Heffron, and Karen Miles.