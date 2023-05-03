Palm Springs Air Museum Honors Women in Aviation

A band of kilt-clad bagpipers welcomed 800 black-tie and military-uniformed guests to the Palm Springs Air Museum’s annual gala. Members of the Desert Hot Springs High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC escorted each guest into the Pacific Hangar for an elaborate cocktail reception catered by Lulu Catering and Events.

The crowd shifted to the Miles Hangar for the remainder of the evening, which included Cathedral City High School Choir’s presentation of “America the Beautiful,” an opening processional by the Mountain Fife and Drums, a presentation of colors from the all-woman Edwards AFB Color Guard, the national anthem, and an elegant, three-course dinner. The evening, emceed by actor Joe Mantegna, raised more than $2.1 million and honored eight outstanding women in aviation.