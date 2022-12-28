Walt Disney Lands at Palm Springs Air Museum

Defying the International Civil Aviation Organization’s phonetic alphabet, pilots of a plane with the tail number N234MM radioed “Mickey Mouse” for the double Ms. When air traffic controllers became familiar with the identity of Walt Disney’s plane, they followed suit.

In October 2022, Palm Springs Air Museum opened a hangar door to unveil the Grumman Gulfstream owned by the former Palm Springs resident and head of the eponymous The Walt Disney Company. On Dec. 5, marking what would have been — in a truly “wonderful world” — the movie and theme park icon’s 121st birthday, the museum debuted an exhibition revealing interior components personally appointed by the man who created “the happiest place on Earth.”

Fred Bell, Palm Springs Air Museum’s director and board vice chairman, saw Disney’s Gulfstream some 30 years ago during a Studio Backlot Tour at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“I thought it should be in a museum,” he says. (This was before Palm Springs Air Museum opened in 1996.)

About six years ago, Bell, who joined the board in 2007 and became responsible for operations in 2011, reached out to the Disney company about the plane — by then taken off the tour and “stored” in a field on the Orlando property — but received no response. Then, in 2021, he learned someone had called the museum about a Disney airplane. “Tell them we will take it,” Bell directed.