Brian Neil Hoff is on the hunt. The founder and director of the Palm Springs International Animation Festival seeks the latest, the hottest, and the best in the art form.

“The pool of animation, although we have all these countries involved, is still small when it comes to features. They take long to produce, anywhere from five to 10 years — sometimes two to three, depending on the studio, if they have the money — but these are independent,” says Hoff. “We’re tracking films three years out so we can be there right at the time they’re finishing.”

For last year’s inaugural festival, he and the jury reviewed 2,700 films. This year, they received 3,000 submissions and selected about 250 finalists, representing at least 103 countries. The timely film, WALL, leads a new category, Animated Documentary. Writer David Hare (The Reader and The Hours) examines the 400-mile barrier dividing Israel and the Palestinian territories. It’s a structure that Israelis refer to as a “separation fence” and Palestinians call the “racial segregation wall.”