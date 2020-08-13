The Palm Springs Architecture Alliance, a consortium of nationally-known educators, architecture professionals, authors, designers, artists, and preservationists, will conduct its second major public event “Fast Forward: Designing the Future of Palm Springs,” a virtual conference slated during Modernism Week Fall Preview, October 15-18.

This comprehensive day-long symposium is designed to raise community awareness of the importance of ensuring Palm Springs’ international legacy of architectural excellence and, through thoughtful discussion by a stellar panel of speakers, it will develop recommendations for a check list of design principles and guidelines for developers and architects as they seek to build Palm Springs’ future built environment.

Organized by members of the Palm Springs Architectural Alliance, “Fast Forward: Designing the Future of Palm Springs,” is only part one of a two-part conference designed to present innovations around moderate income and homeless housing, developing successful city design guidelines and panel discussions exploring conflicts among developers, designers, architects, city government officials and preservationists.

The first part of the symposium will bring together city government, architects, preservationists, developers and entrepreneurs to express their viewpoints and arrive at a strategy for creating design guidelines. The second part of the conference will take place during Modernism Week in February 2021 and will explore more design and building innovation, nationally recognized speakers, and highlight new and sustainable projects being built in Palm Springs, by local architects.

Tickets for the virtual conference will be available to the public on the Modernism Week website. There will be as many as 20 speakers who are notable in their respective fields.

Details regarding conference tickets and instructions on how to register for the conference will be available on the Modernism Week website starting September 25. The complete list of participants and speakers will be announced soon.

For more information and to register, visit modernismweek.com.