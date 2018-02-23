At the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Via Lola, in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District, a smart contemporary office building is actually a progressive piece of modern architecture.

Designed more than 70 years ago by the firm of Clark & Frey and built by J.P. Seeburg (of jukebox fame) as a corner drugstore with seasonal apartments above, it is currently prime office space anchored by Coldwell Banker on the ground floor with a unique, private home sprawling over the top.

Anyone who has ever ridden the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has already seen the ultimate collaboration between Frey and Clark. Frey designed the sleek utilitarian building that straddles Chino Canyon at its base, with its massive triangular windows staring up at Mount San Jacinto. The rustic-modern ski lodge at the top was built by E. Stewart Williams, with Clark as the architect overseeing it all.