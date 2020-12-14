Art and About

Joshua Tree National Park isn’t the only High Desert attraction. Point your navigation to 62975 Blair Lane in Joshua Tree, and you’ll arrive at the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum of Assemblage Art. Purifoy, who died in 2004, was one of the most revered American sculptors working in assemblage. An Alabama native, he landed in Los Angeles after serving in World War II and moved to Joshua Tree when he could no longer afford city life. He created the open-air museum to exhibit his monumental artwork, including Ode to Frank Gehry, Gallows (his last and most political work), and No Contest, one of the most photographed installations, which consists of two bicycles atop the façade of a homesteader cabin. noahpurifoy.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY LANCE GERBER

Andrea Zittel’s Planar Pavillions.

Planar Pavilions at A–Z West

East of the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, at Highway 62 and Neptune Avenue, 10 black-painted concrete Planar Pavilions appear over 11 acres below artist Andrea Zittel’s private residence and studio. They might remind you of the monoliths in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, but these consist of not one, but a series of vertical planes functioning as walls, boundaries, and divisions: “These planes frame the surrounding landscape, isolate inside from outside, and provide physical and psychological forms of shelter,” Zittel says. “As the desert becomes increasingly developed, the pavilions function similar to ruins, or structures still in a state of construction, as an interstitial zone that is neither fully domesticated nor completely wild. In this instance, the structures function both as architecture and as an extension of the landscape itself.” Presented by High Desert Test Sites, the installation is open to the public during daylight hours. zittel.org