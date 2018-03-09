Over 300 friends, collectors, and fellow dealers joined hosts Ed and Betty Koren at their Palm Springs Art+Design gallery to celebrate their third annual Modernism Week party.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as they perused the 7,500 square foot showroom’s extraordinary collection of uncommon objects, fine art and furniture including unique case pieces, tables, seating, lighting and accessories.

Palm Springs Art+ Design is located in downtown Palm Springs, adjacent to the Uptown Palm Springs Design District.

Palm Springs Art + Design Gallery

383 N. Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-2177

palmspringsartanddesign.com