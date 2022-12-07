Must-See Art

“It’s about four ideas: light and shadow, reflected light, projected light, and change,” Smith told Palm Springs Life. “It’s about slowing down, stopping, and being quiet so you can see and listen.”

Lucid Stead instigated successive series of studio works, including Lucid Stead Elements and Four Windows and a Doorway, as well as monumental public installations for Desert X, the Coachella music festival, and other sites near and far.

Now, Smith’s hometown museum honors him with an exhibition, presented throughout four galleries, showcasing free-standing and wall-mounted works, as well as immersive installations.