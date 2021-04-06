This is How Art Heals

Art Auction ’21 opens April 9, and my stomach has been reminding me about it for weeks. The gut-churning anxiety occurs every other year when the Palm Springs Art Museum goes live with its fundraising auction.

Last time, it offered works by two artists with international renown who work in and around the desert: John Divola’s photograph of a jackrabbit homestead cabin in Wonder Valley and Jim Isermann’s colored pencil study for one of his colorful new op-art paintings. I bid on both pieces, entering the highest amount I would pay and hoping that somehow one of them would hammer in my favor.

I’ve had good luck with museum auctions over the years, scoring a drawing by Marcel Dzama, a collage by Thomas Hirschhorn, and a photograph by Catherine Opie for a fraction of the prices of a gallery or even other auctions. With every dime of the sales contributing to future museum acquisitions, exhibitions, and educational programs, I felt no guilt adding my own collection.

As I waited for the Divola and Isermann lots to come up, collectors were jousting for their favorite artworks. The intensity of the bidding ranged from moderate to fast and furious, with excitement hitting a fever pitch as the auctioneer brought up the “star” pieces.

When it was all over, to my surprise, I’d won the photograph and the drawing.