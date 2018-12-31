After making headlines last year by taking in over $1 million at their annual fundraiser, Palm Springs Art Museum is celebrating their 80th anniversary with a gala that spotlights their collection, their highest level donors, and the evening’s attendees.

The event takes place Jan. 26 at the Palm Springs Convention Center where the theme “The Art is You” will become literal as images of art from the museum’s permanent collection are flashed across the ballroom walls and screens, and on the guests themselves. Attendees are being encouraged to wear cocktail casual to semi-formal winter white, as they will be the canvas onto which art will be projected.