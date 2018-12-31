After making headlines last year by taking in over $1 million at their annual fundraiser, Palm Springs Art Museum is celebrating their 80th anniversary with a gala that spotlights their collection, their highest level donors, and the evening’s attendees.
The event takes place Jan. 26 at the Palm Springs Convention Center where the theme “The Art is You” will become literal as images of art from the museum’s permanent collection are flashed across the ballroom walls and screens, and on the guests themselves. Attendees are being encouraged to wear cocktail casual to semi-formal winter white, as they will be the canvas onto which art will be projected.
The museum’s celebration of its 80 years coincides a dramatic surge in visitors to a revitalized downtown Palm Springs and the opening of Museum Way.
The extravaganza will honor 11 families as “superstar” donors—each having contributed over $5 million in cash and gifts of art. Trustee Gwendolyn Weiner chairs the event and represents a long line of support for the museum. Her family has been involved for more than half of the institution’s 80-year history; in fact, the Ted Weiner collection of International Modern Sculpture and other 20th Century masterpieces helped gain the museum early awareness in the art world.
The event will also project master works from outside of the museum’s collection.
Wiener is supported by co-chairs Barbara Keller and Ann Sheffer, and the evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and appetizers. Following at 7 p.m. is an elegant dinner curated by Chef Brad Toles of Savoury’s Catering. The evening’s entertainment includes flair bartenders, and a performance by America’s Got Talent finalist Johnny Manuel. Guests can then dance the night away to music with DJ Lee Dyson.
The event chairs created a special video invitation explaining the evening’s concept which can be viewed HERE.
Museum Chair Steve Maloney and Gala Co-chairs Barbara Keller and Ann Sheffer talk about the event in a special video invitation.
Helping make this event possible are triple platinum sponsors Donna MacMillan, Harold B. Matzner and Stacey and Greg Renker; double platinum sponsors Helene V. Galen, Patti and Jack Grundhofer, Faye Sarkowsky, Arlene Schnitzer, and Jordan D. Schnitzer; platinum sponsors Annette Bloch, David Kaplan and Glenn Ostergaard, Mary Ann and Charles LaBahn & Nita Soref, Yvonne and Steve Maloney, Dorothy Meyerman, Marion Rosenthal, Jan Salta, and many others.
Palm Springs Art Museum 80th Anniversary Gala: The Art is You
Jan. 26, (6 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner)
Palm Springs Convention Center
277 N. Avenida Caalleros
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Tickets are $750 per person. For more information, visit psmuseum.org or call 760-322-4844.