Meet Your Makers

Paul Lowe

Paul Lowe Ceramics, Palm Springs

One vacation in Palm Springs, and Paul Lowe was hooked. “It can’t get any more exotic, you know what I mean?” he says. “Palm trees and the desert and the colors and the cactus — it’s magical.”

So, three years ago, despite plans to be snowbirds, Lowe and his husband moved here and became full-time residents.

Lowe discovered ceramics about five years ago in much the same, fortuitous way.

Originally from Oslo, Norway, the food stylist turned independent magazine publisher had been living in New York for a decade. While developing a story for his magazine, Sweet Paul, he envisioned a plate with a particular shape that he wanted to use for the photo shoot. But he couldn’t find one. Committed to the idea, he signed up for a ceramics course and decided to make it himself. “It was that moment when you’re like, ‘Oh, my God! I think I’m supposed to do this,’” Lowe says. “I absolutely fell in love with it.”