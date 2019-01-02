The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the city of Palm Springs honored four outstanding women for their leadership at this year’s 32nd Annual Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce Athena Awards Luncheon held at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel.

Receiving an Athena Award is a distinguished honor presented by Chambers of Commerce nationwide, paying tribute to women who demonstrate excellence in business and in the community.

Ginny Foat, former Palm Springs City Councilmember, introduced Tamara Hedges and presented her with the Athena Leadership Award for her outstanding work leading Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and her work at UC Riverside as an administrator in higher education.

Martin Masiello, Executive VP and CEO of Eisenhower Health introduced Anna Mostofi, Athena Eisenhower Health Award–winner. Mostofi has served as the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer for nearly a decade.

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon introduced Patty Newman. Newman was presented with the Athena Icon Award for her decades of support of Palm Springs nonprofits including Palm Springs Art Museum, Stroke Recovery Center, Palm Springs Air Museum, Digicom Learning, Palm Springs Unified School District, Mizell Senior Center, Palm Springs Opera Guild, Opera in the Park, Veterans Day Parade, United Cerebral Palsey, Women Leaders Forum, and many others.

Bill Sheffer presented his wife, Ann, with the Athena Visionary Award. The Chamber honored the art advocate and patron for her work as chair of the Palm Springs Public Arts Commission, trustee of the Palm Springs Art Museum, and board member of Desert AIDS Project. Sheffer also served as a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by President Clinton, and chair of the national Arts Action Fund PAC of Americas for the Arts.