Digital Detox

Spa Treatment Wake the senses in the luxurious environs of the Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. A body buff will exfoliate the skin and energize the mind — try the Cactus and Date Sugar Scrub, which highlights the medicinal properties of nopal cactuses and medjool dates and incorporates desert botanicals. The fitness center touts a unique array of wellness programs, such as private barre classes, water aerobics, and nutritional assessments. hyatt.com

NOON

Sound Healing

In 1953, engineer George Van Tassel claimed an alien from Venus visited him and provided plans for a time-travel machine. The result: A white dome in Landers known as the Integratron that now hosts epic, sellout sound baths. integratron.com

Guided Meditation

Recenter your energy with a guided meditation experience. Half-hour beginner classes at Dharmachakra Buddhist Center help to cultivate basic mindfulness. More advanced sessions focus on subjects such as world peace and love, desire, and attraction. meditationinpalmsprings.org

Crystal Therapy

Established in 1987 as a boutique vending minerals and gemstones from around the world, Crystal Fantasy has grown through the years from a small boutique into a community gathering place and spiritual healing center. The now 4,000-square-foot space brims with artwork, incense, candles, oils, and, of course, thousands of crystals meant to ward off negative vibes. (If you don’t know your ametrine from your kyanite, check out the bookshelves for various crystal guides.) Reiki masters, psychics, numerologists, astrologers, and tarot readers offer private sessions throughout the week, and the center hosts a drum circle on the last Friday of every month. crystalfantasy.com

DID YOU KNOW?

The ancient waters of the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring in Palm Springs form the nucleus of the forthcoming Agua Caliente Cultural Center (complete with a plaza, bathhouse, spa, and museum), slated for completion in 2020.