Digital Detox

MORNING
Self-Guided Art Tour
Coachella Walls, a city-sponsored public art project launched in April 2014 by local artist Armando Lerma and curator Medvin Sobio, has enlivened the historic downtown district with murals by international street artists. Begin the day with fresh-baked Mexican sweet bread from Las Tres Conchitas, near the corner of Sixth Street and Vine Avenue; enjoy it in the adjacent Veterans Memorial Park. From there, you can explore the colorful walls at your own pace with a walking tour map, available on the city’s website. coachella.org
Nature Walk
The quiet oases of the Indian Canyons enchant with jagged cliffs, trickling streams, and dense palm groves. Visitors have flocked here since the early 1900s, but as the ancestral ground of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the land’s story traces back much further. Arrive early to beat the heat and discover the therapeutic benefits of time spent in nature. indian-canyons.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY HANH PHAM / @MAYAND TRAVEL
Indian Canyons
Spa Treatment
Wake the senses in the luxurious environs of the Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. A body buff will exfoliate the skin and energize the mind — try the Cactus and Date Sugar Scrub, which highlights the medicinal properties of nopal cactuses and medjool dates and incorporates desert botanicals. The fitness center touts a unique array of wellness programs, such as private barre classes, water aerobics, and nutritional assessments. hyatt.com
NOON
Sound Healing
In 1953, engineer George Van Tassel claimed an alien from Venus visited him and provided plans for a time-travel machine. The result: A white dome in Landers known as the Integratron that now hosts epic, sellout sound baths. integratron.com
Guided Meditation
Recenter your energy with a guided meditation experience. Half-hour beginner classes at Dharmachakra Buddhist Center help to cultivate basic mindfulness. More advanced sessions focus on subjects such as world peace and love, desire, and attraction. meditationinpalmsprings.org
Crystal Therapy
Established in 1987 as a boutique vending minerals and gemstones from around the world, Crystal Fantasy has grown through the years from a small boutique into a community gathering place and spiritual healing center. The now 4,000-square-foot space brims with artwork, incense, candles, oils, and, of course, thousands of crystals meant to ward off negative vibes. (If you don’t know your ametrine from your kyanite, check out the bookshelves for various crystal guides.) Reiki masters, psychics, numerologists, astrologers, and tarot readers offer private sessions throughout the week, and the center hosts a drum circle on the last Friday of every month. crystalfantasy.com
DID YOU KNOW?
The ancient waters of the Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring in Palm Springs form the nucleus of the forthcoming Agua Caliente Cultural Center (complete with a plaza, bathhouse, spa, and museum), slated for completion in 2020.
A Lesson in History
Settlers arrived in the Coachella Valley in the late 1800s following the passage of the Desert Land Act, which promoted homesteading in barren areas of Western states. Cabot Yerxa was among the first to arrive on scene, claiming 160 acres in 1913.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANNDEE LASKOE
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
History credits Yerxa with tapping the aquifer that bubbles beneath the sand and lends the city of Desert Hot Springs its name; its waters are warmed by geothermal activity thousands of feet below the earth’s surface. While here, he built a four-story Hopi-style pueblo of reclaimed materials where he lived and exhibited art and artifacts from his treks around the world. Visit the peculiar 35-room abode, known as Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, to view his collection of treasures and stop by the gift shop for Southwestern souvenirs. cabotsmuseum.org
Art Workshop
Victory Grund turned to art for its healing power and now shares that sentiment with others through her nonprofit Old Town Artisan Studios. The 3-acre campus, located in picturesque Old Town La Quinta, invities participants of all ages and abilities for open studio time and workshops on ceramics, fused glass, watercolor, and fiber arts; Grund also offers free programming for outside charities. Discover the self-reflective aspects of throwing clay or the joys of storytelling through painting and mixed-media art. oldtownartisanstudios.org
NIGHT
Disco Pilates
Following the success of its flagship location in Palm Desert, Bikram Yoga Plus Coachella Valley recently opened a second studio in Palm Springs to further support locals’ health and wellness goals. But visitors are welcome, too. Drop in for a late-night Disco Inferno Pilates class, complete with flashing laser lights and a “boogie down” playlist. If slow and steady is more your speed, lull yourself into bedtime with unhurried asanas in Yin Yoga. coachellayoga.com
Stargazing
President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Joshua Tree a national monument in 1936, and on Halloween 1994, it officially became a national park. The area is named for its proliferation of Seussian Yucca brevifolia trees, whose branches outstretch like arms. To early settlers, they seemed to resemble the biblical character Joshua. Visit as the sun slinks toward the horizon for a breathtaking stroll or drive through the park. Bring plenty of water and a flashlight — the only lights out there are the stars. nps.gov/jotr
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
Joshua Tree National Park
5 things / spa treatments
Good Vibrations
Bring your being back to a healthy balance with guided meditation and reiki work at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club’s Feel Good Spa in Palm Springs. acehotel.com
24-Karat Gold Drench
Spa La Lé at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert serves up a toxin-fighting 110-minute facial that slathers your skin with California’s most famous metal. lalespa.com
Flotation
Experience the calming effect of a sensory-deprivation tank at Desert Serenity Float, with locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs. desertserenityfloat.com
Royal Rhassoul
This hammam-style service at Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells starts with dry-brushing and a clay body mask and finishes with rich cream. sandshotelandspa.com
Blue Sage Desert Mud Wrap
Heated salt stones and mud infused with sage and arnica dissolve tension at Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com