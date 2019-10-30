Take It Like A Man

From the high fade to the close shave, the undercut to the hard part, and the beard sculpt to scissor work, Palm Springs barbershops deftly assert old-school artistry while also cutting to the latest trends. And the gentlemen who purvey the styles prove as diverse as the barbers, who — regardless of age, background, or clientele — seem to work in concert when it comes to what matters most: the man in the mirror.

“It’s a focus on quality, not quantity,” says Roman Ocelo, owner of Luigi’s Classic Barber Shop in Palm Springs’ La Plaza. “The client that matters most is the one sitting in your chair.”

Palm Springs Life visited several barbershops around town and found an amazing array of distinctive chairs, personalities, and vibes.

