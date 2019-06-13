9 Palm Springs Bars to Engage in Conversation

Whether your spouse or friends are away or busy, or if you live alone, there are Palm Springs bars to go out to and engage in a conversation with other folks.

The criteria for this includes being open to meeting others. Some Palm Springs bars have ice breakers like tiki bars, “What kind of drink is that? How does it taste?” often opens things up for further conversation. Another is the shape of the Palm Springs bars. Horseshoes and squares are the best because patrons are almost required to make eye contact with one another. Note: sit in the curve or corner if you can.

Another is the bartenders. Are they outgoing? Bartenders often connect people just by having a lively conversation with their patrons, pulling others into the chat. Live entertainment is also another way to join people together, but that can vary. You’re not likely to have a good conversation when the band is banging out heavy metal, or rocking your socks off – you can’t hear in that type of atmosphere.

So we’ve put together a group of Palm Springs bars in no particular order (most with dining options) where we’ve had good experiences meeting other people with just that in mind.

Billy Reed’s

Not an upscale bar, but not a dive by any stretch of the imagination – just old school. The bar, mostly separate from the dining areas, is huge, oak, and curves around each end. For gamblers, lottery tickets are available. Bartenders are busy so don’t expect much of a chat from them, but there are a host of regulars who are extremely friendly. They always make eye contact and engage in conversation. The chances of being the only person at the bar are 5 percent if that. No entertainment except special occasions. Mostly a mix of locals at the bar. billyreedspalmsprings.com