Chris White supports local makers at his boutique market.

Derrik J. Lang Current Guide, Restaurants

Chris White, co-owner of PSBS (aka Palm Springs Bottle Shop and also short for “poolside beverages and snacks”), supports local makers at his boutique market, located inside Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm Springs. PSBS carries a curated selection of beer, wine, and specialty foods, including items proudly made by Coachella Valley women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. Here, he dishes out a dash of beverage etiquette befitting our desert locale. psbottleshop.com
SKIP THE SPIRITS

“Nonalcoholic aperitifs, spirits, and mocktails are all the rage these days. This new generation [of drinks is] delicious and refreshing — and far more sophisticated than a bitters and soda. Adding a garnish of fresh fruit or herbs will dazzle your guests.”

 SHARING IS CARING

“Everyone loves a bottle of bubbles, especially if it comes in an interesting bottle, has a cool label, or has a great story behind it. Pair it with some unusual snacks, charcuterie, a unique gift, or a bouquet of flowers from our neighbors, Hermano Flower Shop [also located at Mojave Flea], and you’ll be on the top of the guest list for every party in town.”

FIND YOUR CHILL

“Don’t be afraid to pop a few ice cubes into your glass. It keeps your wine cool on hot days and lowers the alcohol content for daylong drinking.”

