Chris White
SKIP THE SPIRITS
“Nonalcoholic aperitifs, spirits, and mocktails are all the rage these days. This new generation [of drinks is] delicious and refreshing — and far more sophisticated than a bitters and soda. Adding a garnish of fresh fruit or herbs will dazzle your guests.”
SHARING IS CARING
“Everyone loves a bottle of bubbles, especially if it comes in an interesting bottle, has a cool label, or has a great story behind it. Pair it with some unusual snacks, charcuterie, a unique gift, or a bouquet of flowers from our neighbors, Hermano Flower Shop [also located at Mojave Flea], and you’ll be on the top of the guest list for every party in town.”
FIND YOUR CHILL
“Don’t be afraid to pop a few ice cubes into your glass. It keeps your wine cool on hot days and lowers the alcohol content for daylong drinking.”
