SunLine Transit Agency will bring the Palm Springs Buzz back into service Jan. 10 after the city of Palm Springs voted to discontinue funding the free bus ride six months ago.

A two-year agreement was worked out in July between the city and SunLine Transit Agency and will last through mid-2020. At that time, the agency will decide whether to maintain the service. Under its new operator, SunLine Transit Agency, the Buzz will return to provide free rides on its original route in Palm Springs every 20 minutes from noon to 10:00 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

“The entire team at SunLine is looking forward to bringing the Buzz back on Jan. 10,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/general manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “What’s especially exciting about SunLine operating the Buzz service is that it will align with SunLine’s fixed route service – providing valley-wide transit options for both visitors and residents.”

A ribbon cutting and re-launch celebration in conjunction with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, City of Palm Springs and the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism will be held at noon Jan. 10 at Museum Way and South Palm Canyon on Palm Springs – the same time the route will begin service. City and regional officials will take an inaugural ride on the Buzz bus, and a brief program kicking off the launch will be held.

“The City of Palm Springs is delighted to partner with SunLine Transit Agency to return the very popular BUZZ trolley as a transit option for our residents and visitors,” said Councilmember Lisa Middleton, the city’s representative to the SunLine board of directors. “We are deeply appreciative of General Manager Lauren Skiver and her SunLine team’s creativity and investment in Palm Springs and public transportation.”

The Buzz service is funded by the City of Palm Springs, and operated by SunLine Transit Agency. As the region’s transit provider, SunLine can provide a number of efficiencies with its transit expertise and resources. In turn, the service will increase ridership for SunLine – making this a prudent partnership between these two public agencies, and ultimately, to the benefit of prospective riders.

For more information about the BUZZ and SunLine Transit Agency, visit sunline.org.