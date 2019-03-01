“I wanted to taste the food of Greater Palm Springs without a plane ticket,” a New Yorker in a velvet blazer said while passing glasses of champagne over my head.

We were standing shoulder to shoulder among eager diners beneath strings of twinkling lights in the townhouse at 167 W. 12th St. in Greenwich Village, also known as the James Beard House. Where the American cook, television personality, and cookbook author once lived and entertained, the not-for-profit James Beard Foundation now regularly invites chefs to visit, cook, collaborate, and share ideas through dinner parties that are open to the public. On a Saturday night in December, five chefs from around Greater Palm Springs took charge of this legendary Manhattan kitchen.

While restaurants often tuck their chefs out of sight, the James Beard House promises an interactive experience. Moments after stepping off the leafy street, guests enter a narrow kitchen with white brick walls and wooden block countertops. Chefs are at work among ladles on hooks, stacks of sauté pans, and towers of plates. You can greet them, ask a question or two, and watch them prepare your dinner while moving toward a back room overlooking the garden, where the evening begins with canapés.