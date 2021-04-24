A Design for  the Times

Albert Frey’s Palm Springs City Hall signaled a shift from classical to contemporary design.

The first modernist to arrive was Albert Frey, a Swiss-born architect who had worked in the Paris atelier of Le Corbusier. “Frey was a little ahead of everybody else,” says J.R. Roberts, former Palm Springs city council member and preservationist. “He had his own style, and his designs were truly original.” Frey’s designs were spare, affordable, and harmonious with nature. He made the most of the least by using industrial materials in imaginative ways. Frey’s originality and economy made him the father of desert modernism and the first choice to design a new city hall. “[City council members] were very progressive and wanted it to be cutting-edge and say to the rest of the world, ‘We’re a happening place,’” says Jeri Vogelsang, the director and curator of the Palm Springs Historical Society.

Construction began on the concrete block building in 1956 and was completed a year later at a cost of $408,000. “It’s not what anyone might expect coming into the 1950s as a city hall,” observes Robert Imber, a Palm Springs architectural historian and educator. “Then you look at it architecturally, [and] you realize every feature of this place is extraordinary.”