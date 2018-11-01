Palm Springs has long been a vacation and entertainment destination, and it hopes to add a place where people come to laugh themselves silly. Among those flocking to the desert bringing comedy relief are Emmy and Grammy-award winner Kathy Griffin, producer, director, and writer Bill Holderman, and Emmy-nominated actress, producer, director, and writer Illeana Douglas.

Director Paul Cruz has brought the inaugural Palm Springs International Comedy Festival to downtown Palm Springs Nov. 10 and 17–18. Cruz, an actor, writer, producer, and director, as well as a part-time Palm Springs resident, believes that the desert is the perfect locale to celebrate comedy.

“We have music festivals and tons of film festivals, so I thought it would be great if we had a comedy festival,” Cruz says. “A lot of people love music, people love film, and people just love to laugh. I also thought it would be a good way to bring revenue to the city, to help the city, to give people some fun things to do, and to bring awareness to Palm Springs.”

