Palm Springs Cultural Center Hosts Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival

Humphrey Bogart and Lizabeth Scott in Dead Reckoning (1946).
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY ARTHUR LYONS FILM NOIR FESTIVAL
Calling all film noir connoisseurs: Make your way to the Palm Springs Cultural Center to screen rare noir classics during the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival. Twelve films will be screened with a Q&A following each showing.
“It all started with [the late] Arthur Lyons and his extensive knowledge of film noir,” says Eric Smith, theater manager and director of operations at Palm Springs Cultural Center. Lyons, a former Palm Springs council member, writer, and noir enthusiast established the festival in 2000. In 2008, the torch passed to current festival director Alan K. Rode.
Burl Ives in Day of the Outlaw (1959).
“At its core, film noir is all about the stories of the human condition, often dark and always mesmerizing,” Rode says. “I believe we are preserving the theatrical experience, viewing these films in the dark, with an audience, and on the big screen the way the picturemakers originally intended.”
“It’s like we’re strapping in for a ride, and he’s going to take us on a trip through Hollywood history,” Smith enthuses. The lineup focuses the ’40s and ’50s, from Dead Reckoning (1946) to Day of of the Outlaw (1959).
As Palm Springs Cultural Center marks the 25th anniversary of the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival, Smith says the team is eager to continue the event for many years to come. “[We want] to keep growing stronger and inspire young filmmakers to create new noir films.”