Palm Springs Cultural Center Hosts Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival

Calling all film noir connoisseurs: Make your way to the Palm Springs Cultural Center to screen rare noir classics during the Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival. Twelve films will be screened with a Q&A following each showing.

“It all started with [the late] Arthur Lyons and his extensive knowledge of film noir,” says Eric Smith, theater manager and director of operations at Palm Springs Cultural Center. Lyons, a former Palm Springs council member, writer, and noir enthusiast established the festival in 2000. In 2008, the torch passed to current festival director Alan K. Rode.