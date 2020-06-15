Drive-in Ambition

Smith says Sheffer’s donation went toward purchasing a 20-foot screen and radio transmitters that allow patrons to listen to the film on their car radio. In the coming week, Smith says they will test the parking lot for optimal placement of cars for both seeing and hearing the film.

“We’re going to go in, set it up at night, and then we’re going to see where the farthest is with a good view, how far the radio goes,” Smith says. “And then we’re going to mark off all of those spots with social distancing. That way you can pull your car in, pull out your lawn chairs if you like or stay in the car, just like we did when we were kids at the drive-in.”

Smith says it may be possible for 40 cars to park and enjoy the film. Patrons will be able to enjoy concessions by ordering from a walk-up window, and bathrooms will be available. Each line will be marked with social distancing spots.

“We hold our farmer’s market all summer and we always have the bathrooms available for that, so we figured out how to keep social distancing, and keep everything sanitized,” Smith says.

The only drive-in theatre in the valley, Smith’s Ranch in Twentynine Palms, is currently closed. A similar outdoor music event is currently taking place on weekends only in Yucca Valley where patrons are required to stay in their cars.

As for the type of films that you might be able to see, Smith says they will be upbeat. “We’re going to be pure escapism,” Smith says. “I’m looking at showing films like It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Palm Springs Weekend. Maybe a little Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

When all of these logistics are in place, the opportunity to conduct other outdoor events using the same equipment and staging is possible like outdoor plays. “This frees us up to do live events since we have only three indoor screens,” Smith says. “Our main purpose is to promote art in all its forms and helping independent young filmmakers. This is just an easier way for us to get good art in front of people.”

For more information, visit psculturalcenter.org.