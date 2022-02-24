Just Dance

What were some of the challenges you had to overcome to make the film?

I never want to work against the organic process. I always like to indulge in what's in front of me. I'm very open to different forms of creating, and when you're understanding the artists and you understand the project very well, it's very easy to be open to anything that might come up.

Most of the challenges were probably COVID-related scenarios, things that the producers were dealing with. I'm very lucky that I was in writing, directing, and living that existence. We were very fortunate that we shot outdoors a lot, so we could social distance. We wore our masks, and when we said action, people would take their masks off. We also got tested regularly to make sure everyone is safe.

We have a parade scene that we really wanted to be in the middle of the road, but we didn't think we could accomplish that. That happened during Pride week, and they closed off Palm Canyon Drive to paint the street. I ran and had a look at the street and it was closed off, and I just said, "Get the whole cast here. Let's shoot the parade scene right now." That worked out in our favor, and, in the song that we used for that number, he says, "Do you see that parade? Do you hear that parade coming down Palm Canyon drive?" He references the street, so that worked out great.