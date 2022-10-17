Connoisseur Club to ‘Tease the Senses’

She was able to pull together a dance event back then by bringing in a professional company. “I put on a performance, and I offered a free training class and some show tickets to local students,” Carozza says. “We also did a surprise free dance event at the museum. It was an art event but as people walked in, suddenly other people were dancing all around them. This created our program. People were excited to be involved in it. From there, it has developed.”

Carozza left the museum in 2017 to start the new project, and later produced the desert’s first independent dance festival. “Our success is based on the community embracing and supporting it. Our partners make it possible,” she says. She hires professional dancers and choreographers for big events. “That’s critical because it gets people inspired and involved. But the Dance Project is so much more than that.”

Carozza grew up in the Bay Area and has lived in Coachella Valley for 40 years. Reflecting on the local agricultural demographics, she says, “Disadvantaged children don’t get the same social and interactive opportunities in society. There’s a lack of cultural exposure and interaction. Often, they’re not as socially and emotionally developed because of this. The thing about the arts, and dance in particular, is that when we study and practice, our mental, emotional, and physical abilities are lifted. It will improve children’s cognitive abilities. They are five times less likely to drop out of school, for instance. This is what motivates me. When we present dance to our communities, there’s a very real exchange. Studies show these shared experiences improve our empathy for each other. This is something that’s really lacking these days.”